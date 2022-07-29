Advanced High-strength Steel Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced High-strength Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Advanced High-strength Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Advanced High-strength Steel market was valued at 14650 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dual Phase (DP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Advanced High-strength Steel include POSCO, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, NanoSteel, AK Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, MTL Advanced, United States Steel Corporation and Kobe Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Advanced High-strength Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dual Phase (DP)
Transformation-induced Plasticity (TRIP)
Complex Phase (CP)
Others
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Others
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Advanced High-strength Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Advanced High-strength Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Advanced High-strength Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Advanced High-strength Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
POSCO
Tata Steel
ArcelorMittal
NanoSteel
AK Steel Corporation
Nucor Corporation
MTL Advanced
United States Steel Corporation
Kobe Steel
Baosteel
Ansteel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced High-strength Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Advanced High-strength Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Advanced High-strength Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Advanced High-strength Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced High-strength Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced High-strength Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced High-strength Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced High-strength Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
