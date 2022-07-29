Corrosion Resistant Casing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrosion Resistant Casing in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Corrosion Resistant Casing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrosion Resistant Casing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Closed Casing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrosion Resistant Casing include Vallourec, Tenaris, TMK, USS, NSSMC, JFE, TPCO, Arcelor Mittal and Chelyabinsk Pipe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrosion Resistant Casing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rigid Closed Casing
Flexible Closed Casing
Buried Casing
Others
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Casing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Casing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Casing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Casing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vallourec
Tenaris
TMK
USS
NSSMC
JFE
TPCO
Arcelor Mittal
Chelyabinsk Pipe
Evraz
HUSTEEL
SANDVIK
Energex Tube (JMC)
Northwest Pipe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrosion Resistant Casing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrosion Resistant Casing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrosion Resistant Casing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrosion Resistant Casing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion Resistant Casing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrosion Resistant Casing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/