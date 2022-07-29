Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market was valued at 2775.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex is synthetic latex mainly used for medical rubber gloves. It has great durability, wear resistance, tensile strength, and color. In addition, it does not have volatile organic compounds (VOCs) so it is rapidly expanding as it serves as a substitute for natural latex.Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex key players include Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex,etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 56%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 96%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of product, Middle Acrylonitrile Type is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is gloves, followed by Paper, Fabrics, Gaskets, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Middle Acrylonitrile Type

1.4.3 High Acrylonitrile Type

1.4.4 Low Acrylonitrile Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gloves

1.5.3 Paper

1.5.4 Fabrics

1.5.5 Gaskets

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market

1.8.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ni

