ESD Suppression Components Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zener diodes, silicon avalanche diodes and thyristors, collectively described as TVS Diodes or Transient Voltage Surge Diodes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ESD Suppression Components in global, including the following market information:
Global ESD Suppression Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ESD Suppression Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ESD Suppression Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global ESD Suppression Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TVs Diodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ESD Suppression Components include AEM, Alpha and Omega, Amazing, Amotech, Anova, AVX, Bencent, Bourns and Centra Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ESD Suppression Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ESD Suppression Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ESD Suppression Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TVs Diodes
Metal Oxide Varistors
Polymeric Esd Suppressors
Global ESD Suppression Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ESD Suppression Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronic
Telecom Infrastructure
Specialty and Defense
Others
Global ESD Suppression Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ESD Suppression Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ESD Suppression Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ESD Suppression Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ESD Suppression Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ESD Suppression Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AEM
Alpha and Omega
Amazing
Amotech
Anova
AVX
Bencent
Bourns
Centra Science
Central Semiconductor
Ceratech
Comchip
Eaton
Diotec
Diodes
ON Semiconductor
Infineon
Innochips
Inpaq
Ipdia
Joyin
Keko
