ESD Suppression Components Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zener diodes, silicon avalanche diodes and thyristors, collectively described as TVS Diodes or Transient Voltage Surge Diodes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ESD Suppression Components in global, including the following market information:

Global ESD Suppression Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ESD Suppression Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ESD Suppression Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global ESD Suppression Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

TVs Diodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ESD Suppression Components include AEM, Alpha and Omega, Amazing, Amotech, Anova, AVX, Bencent, Bourns and Centra Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ESD Suppression Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ESD Suppression Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ESD Suppression Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

TVs Diodes

Metal Oxide Varistors

Polymeric Esd Suppressors

Global ESD Suppression Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ESD Suppression Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronic

Telecom Infrastructure

Specialty and Defense

Others

Global ESD Suppression Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ESD Suppression Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ESD Suppression Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ESD Suppression Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ESD Suppression Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ESD Suppression Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AEM

Alpha and Omega

Amazing

Amotech

Anova

AVX

Bencent

Bourns

Centra Science

Central Semiconductor

Ceratech

Comchip

Eaton

Diotec

Diodes

ON Semiconductor

Infineon

Innochips

Inpaq

Ipdia

Joyin

Keko

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ESD Suppression Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ESD Suppression Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ESD Suppression Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ESD Suppression Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ESD Suppression Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ESD Suppression Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ESD Suppression Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ESD Suppression Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ESD Suppression Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ESD Suppression Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ESD Suppression Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD Suppression Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ESD Suppression Components Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Suppression Components Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD Suppression Components Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Suppr

