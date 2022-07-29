Aerogels Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerogels in global, including the following market information:

The global Aerogels market was valued at 493 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 755.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silica Aerogel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerogels include Empa, Enersens, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co, JIOS, Aspen Aerogel, BASF Polyurethanes GmbH, Blueshift International Materials and Cabot Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerogels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

