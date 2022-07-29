Core Materials for Composites Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Core materials with composites skins create a sandwich structure laminate with high stiffness and low weight. Core materials are produced in a variety of forms including end-grain balsa wood, PVC foam, urethane foam, non-woven core fabrics, and various types of honeycomb materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Core Materials for Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Core Materials for Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Core Materials for Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Core Materials for Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Core Materials for Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Cores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Core Materials for Composites include Diab International, 3A Composites, Gurit Holding, Armacell International, Hexcel, Euro-Composites, The Gill, Plascore and Evonik Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Core Materials for Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Core Materials for Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Core Materials for Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foam Cores
Honeycombs
Global Core Materials for Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Core Materials for Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Marine
Construction
Wind Energy
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Core Materials for Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Core Materials for Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Core Materials for Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Core Materials for Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Core Materials for Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Core Materials for Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diab International
3A Composites
Gurit Holding
Armacell International
Hexcel
Euro-Composites
The Gill
Plascore
Evonik Industries
Saertex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Core Materials for Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Core Materials for Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Core Materials for Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Core Materials for Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Core Materials for Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Core Materials for Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Core Materials for Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Core Materials for Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Core Materials for Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Core Materials for Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Core Materials for Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Core Materials for Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Core Materials for Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Materials for Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Core Materials for Composites Companies
