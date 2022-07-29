Thermoplastic Hose Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Hose in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Thermoplastic Hose companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Twin Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Hose include Kurt Hydraulics, Manuli, Alfagomma, Yokohama Rubber, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Transfer Oil S.p.A and Nitta Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Twin Hoses
Multiple Hoses
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Engineering Machinery
Mining
Industrial Application
Others
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Thermoplastic Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kurt Hydraulics
Manuli
Alfagomma
Yokohama Rubber
Gates Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Eaton Corporation
Transfer Oil S.p.A
Nitta Corporation
Polyhose India Pvt. Ltd
RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd.
NRP Jones
Dyna Flex, Inc.
Kurt Manufacturing Co., Inc.
MAC Tubi S.p.A
ZEC S.p.A.
Piranha Hose Products, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Hose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Hose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Hose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Hose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Hose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Hose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Hose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Hose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Hose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Hose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermoplastic Hose Market Siz
