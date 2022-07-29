Resealable Packaging Bags Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Resealable packaging bags are type of packaging that allows the consumer to reseal or reclose the packaging after every use. Re-sealable type packaging bags such as zippers, screw caps and Othersare mainly use for products that need to be resealed in order to maintain product freshness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resealable Packaging Bags in global, including the following market information:
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Resealable Packaging Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resealable Packaging Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zippers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resealable Packaging Bags include Mondi, Plus Packaging, Pacific Bag, FLEXICO, ZipPak, C-P Flexible Packaging, Universal Flexible Packaging Ltd., US Poly Pack and Tekpak Solutions. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resealable Packaging Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Zippers
Screw Caps
Cross Tie
Re-Sealable Films
Flaps
Others
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Personal Care Industry
Electronics
Consumer Products
Others
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Resealable Packaging Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Resealable Packaging Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Resealable Packaging Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Resealable Packaging Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi
Plus Packaging
Pacific Bag
FLEXICO
ZipPak
C-P Flexible Packaging
Universal Flexible Packaging Ltd.
US Poly Pack
Tekpak Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resealable Packaging Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resealable Packaging Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resealable Packaging Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resealable Packaging Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resealable Packaging Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resealable Packaging Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resealable Packaging Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resealable Packaging Bags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resealable Packaging Bag
