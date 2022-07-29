Flocculants Powder Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flocculants are a substance which promote the clumping of fine particles into a floc. The floc may then float to the top of the liquid (flotation), settle to the bottom of the liquid (sedimentation), or be readily filtered from the liquid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flocculants Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Flocculants Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flocculants Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Flocculants Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flocculants Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inorganic Flocculant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flocculants Powder include Tramfloc, SNF, GE, Coventya, Wyo-Ben, Chautauqua Chemicals Company, Metalline Chemical, Florida Chemical Supply and JRM Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flocculants Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flocculants Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flocculants Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inorganic Flocculant
Organic Flocculant
Composite Flocculant
Others
Global Flocculants Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flocculants Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Oil ? Gas
Minerals Extraction
Paper & Pulp
Others
Global Flocculants Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flocculants Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flocculants Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flocculants Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flocculants Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Flocculants Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tramfloc
SNF
GE
Coventya
Wyo-Ben
Chautauqua Chemicals Company
Metalline Chemical
Florida Chemical Supply
JRM Chemical
Industrial Specialty Chemicals
Sabo Industrial
Polymer Ventures
SchmuCorp
Aqua Ben Corporation
Aquatic BioScience
Avista Technologies
QualiChem Incorporated
Integrated Engineers
Aquamark
Jayem Engineers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flocculants Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flocculants Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flocculants Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flocculants Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flocculants Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flocculants Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flocculants Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flocculants Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flocculants Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flocculants Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flocculants Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flocculants Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flocculants Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flocculants Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flocculants Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flocculants Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flocculants Powder Market Siz
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/