Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is a chemical compound which exhibits physical appearance of white (colorless) powder with high degree of fluidity. Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is soluble in water and when mixed with an aqueous solution it exhibits colorless or transparent appearance and also shows good stability. Hydroxypropyl starch ether also aids to numerous important properties such as solution thickening, water retention, biocompatibility, surface activity, foam stability to name a few. Because of these attributes, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be widely used and perform as a material of choice in different applications such as synthetic detergent, building materials, textile, papermaking, mining, food, cosmetics, organic liquid or paint, petroleum, aerospace, adhesives and polymerization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market was valued at 178.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 222.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether include Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE, EMSLAND, Yiteng New Material, YouFu Chemical, Guangda, Gomez Chemical and Kelaide. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingredion

AGRANA

AVEBE

EMSLAND

Yiteng New Material

YouFu Chemical

Guangda

Gomez Chemical

Kelaide

