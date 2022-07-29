Biofuels and Biodiesel Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofuels and Biodiesel in global, including the following market information:
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Biofuels and Biodiesel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biofuels and Biodiesel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bioethanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biofuels and Biodiesel include Diester Industries, Neste Oil, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, ADM, Ital Green Oil, Glencore and Louis Dreyfus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biofuels and Biodiesel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biofuels and Biodiesel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biofuels and Biodiesel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biofuels and Biodiesel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Biofuels and Biodiesel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diester Industries
Neste Oil
Infinita Renovables
Biopetrol
Cargill
ADM
Ital Green Oil
Glencore
Louis Dreyfus
Renewable Energy Group
RBF Port Neches
Ag Processing
Elevance
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Caramuru
Jinergy
Hebei Jingu Group
Longyan Zhuoyue
Greenergy UK
SunOil
Petrotec
Biocom
SARIA Bio-Industries
Biodiesel Aragon
Bionor
Iniciativas Bioenergeticas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofuels and Biodiesel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
