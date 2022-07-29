Industrial Coated Fabrics Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Coated Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Coated Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Coated Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymer Coated Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Coated Fabrics include Saint-Gobain, Omnova Solutions, Spradling International, Trelleborg, Joyson Safety Systems, ContiTech, Mauritzon, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics and ContiTech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Coated Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymer Coated Fabrics
Rubber Coated Fabrics
Fabric Backed Wall Coverings
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Protective Clothing
Others
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Coated Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Coated Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Coated Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Coated Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Omnova Solutions
Spradling International
Trelleborg
Joyson Safety Systems
ContiTech
Mauritzon
Graniteville Specialty Fabrics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Coated Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Coated Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Coated Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Coated Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Coated Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Coated Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Coated Fabric
