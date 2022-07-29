Pigment Emulsion Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pigment Emulsions are dispersed organic pigment used for textile printing the pastes are apecially processed to obtain excellent dispersion and can be easily stirred into textile binder without further grinding.Pigment Emulsions give high purity of tone and brilliant shades on fabrics with suitable binders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pigment Emulsion in global, including the following market information:
Global Pigment Emulsion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pigment Emulsion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pigment Emulsion companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pigment Emulsion market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Colors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pigment Emulsion include BASF, EMCO Dyestuff, Balaji Inks & Chemicals, Worldtex Speciality Chemicals, Parshwanath Dye Stuff, Kanshu Chemical Industries, Vidhi Industries, Satish Chemical and Kevifine. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pigment Emulsion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pigment Emulsion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pigment Emulsion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Colors
Custom Colors
Global Pigment Emulsion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pigment Emulsion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic Industry
Textile Industry
Leather Industry
Paper Industry
Others
Global Pigment Emulsion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pigment Emulsion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pigment Emulsion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pigment Emulsion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pigment Emulsion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pigment Emulsion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
EMCO Dyestuff
Balaji Inks & Chemicals
Worldtex Speciality Chemicals
Parshwanath Dye Stuff
Kanshu Chemical Industries
Vidhi Industries
Satish Chemical
Kevifine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pigment Emulsion Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pigment Emulsion Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pigment Emulsion Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pigment Emulsion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pigment Emulsion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pigment Emulsion Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pigment Emulsion Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pigment Emulsion Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pigment Emulsion Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pigment Emulsion Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pigment Emulsion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pigment Emulsion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pigment Emulsion Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pigment Emulsion Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pigment Emulsion Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pigment Emulsion Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pigment Emulsion Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
