Pigment Emulsion Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pigment Emulsions are dispersed organic pigment used for textile printing the pastes are apecially processed to obtain excellent dispersion and can be easily stirred into textile binder without further grinding.Pigment Emulsions give high purity of tone and brilliant shades on fabrics with suitable binders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pigment Emulsion in global, including the following market information:

Global Pigment Emulsion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pigment Emulsion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pigment Emulsion companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pigment Emulsion market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Colors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pigment Emulsion include BASF, EMCO Dyestuff, Balaji Inks & Chemicals, Worldtex Speciality Chemicals, Parshwanath Dye Stuff, Kanshu Chemical Industries, Vidhi Industries, Satish Chemical and Kevifine. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pigment Emulsion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pigment Emulsion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pigment Emulsion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Colors

Custom Colors

Global Pigment Emulsion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pigment Emulsion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic Industry

Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Global Pigment Emulsion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pigment Emulsion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pigment Emulsion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pigment Emulsion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pigment Emulsion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pigment Emulsion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

EMCO Dyestuff

Balaji Inks & Chemicals

Worldtex Speciality Chemicals

Parshwanath Dye Stuff

Kanshu Chemical Industries

Vidhi Industries

Satish Chemical

Kevifine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pigment Emulsion Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pigment Emulsion Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pigment Emulsion Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pigment Emulsion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pigment Emulsion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pigment Emulsion Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pigment Emulsion Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pigment Emulsion Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pigment Emulsion Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pigment Emulsion Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pigment Emulsion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pigment Emulsion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pigment Emulsion Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pigment Emulsion Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pigment Emulsion Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pigment Emulsion Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pigment Emulsion Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

