Automobile Soundproof Material Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nowadays, we are surrounded by lots of external noises that may annoy the driver and deteriorate his concentration on the road; besides, unwanted sounds lead to fatigue while driving. This is why most drivers take a thought of getting rid of these noises and install the full set of sound deadening materials in their cars.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Soundproof Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Automobile Soundproof Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automobile Soundproof Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sound-proof Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile Soundproof Material include Noico Solutions, Kasai Kogyo, Kojima Industries, KILMAT, Thermo-Tec, SOOMJ, HushMat, FatMat and Xinan Automobile Sound-Insulation Felt. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automobile Soundproof Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sound-proof Foam
Sound-Insulation Felt
Sound-proof Mat
Others
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile Soundproof Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile Soundproof Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automobile Soundproof Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Automobile Soundproof Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Noico Solutions
Kasai Kogyo
Kojima Industries
KILMAT
Thermo-Tec
SOOMJ
HushMat
FatMat
Xinan Automobile Sound-Insulation Felt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automobile Soundproof Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automobile Soundproof Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automobile Soundproof Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automobile Soundproof Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Soundproof Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Soundproof Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Soundproof Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Soundproof Material Compani
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/