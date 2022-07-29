Uncategorized

Global UVC LED Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

UVC LED Modules market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UVC LED Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

? 100mW

 

Segment by Application

 

Water/Air Disinfection

Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)

Medical

Others

By Company

Irtronix

Philips

SETi

Seoul Viosys

LG Innotek

Lumitronix

Toyoda Gosei Co

OSA Opto Light

UnilumenLED Co

Nitride Semiconductors Co

Wicked Engineering

Hergy International Corp

Lanics Co

HPL

Klaran (Crystal IS)

Qingdao Jason

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 UVC LED Modules Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 < 10mW
1.2.3 < 100mW
1.2.4 ? 100mW
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water/Air Disinfection
1.3.3 Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UVC LED Modules Production
2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UVC LED Modules Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UVC LED Modules Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UVC LED Modules Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales UVC LED Modules by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global UVC

 

