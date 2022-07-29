Global UVC LED Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
UVC LED Modules market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UVC LED Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
? 100mW
Segment by Application
Water/Air Disinfection
Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)
Medical
Others
By Company
Irtronix
Philips
SETi
Seoul Viosys
LG Innotek
Lumitronix
Toyoda Gosei Co
OSA Opto Light
UnilumenLED Co
Nitride Semiconductors Co
Wicked Engineering
Hergy International Corp
Lanics Co
HPL
Klaran (Crystal IS)
Qingdao Jason
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UVC LED Modules Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 < 10mW
1.2.3 < 100mW
1.2.4 ? 100mW
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water/Air Disinfection
1.3.3 Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UVC LED Modules Production
2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UVC LED Modules Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UVC LED Modules Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UVC LED Modules Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales UVC LED Modules by Region (2023-2028)
