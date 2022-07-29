Furfuryl Butyrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Furfuryl Butyrate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Furfuryl Butyrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity ?98%
Others
Segment by Application
Flavour Enhancer
Pharmaceutical Additive
Others
By Company
TCI Chemical
Thermofisher
TAYTONN
Aike Reagent
Sigma-Aldrich
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Furfuryl Butyrate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity ?98%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flavour Enhancer
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Additive
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Production
2.1 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Furfuryl Butyrate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Furfuryl Butyrate by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Furfuryl Butyr
