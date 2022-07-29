Organic Bromine Derivative Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Bromine Derivative in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Organic Bromine Derivative companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Bromine Derivative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Bromine Derivative include Albemarle, Akzo Nobel, ICL-IP, Jordan Bromine, LANXESS, Shandong Moris, Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech, Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern and Kingboard Chemical Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Bromine Derivative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)
Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDs)
Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)
Decabromodiphenyl ethane (DBDPE)
Methyl Bromide
Other
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flame Retardant
Pesticide Fumigant
Pesticides
Other
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Albemarle
Akzo Nobel
ICL-IP
Jordan Bromine
LANXESS
Shandong Moris
Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech
Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Ikeda Kogyo
Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine
Shenrunfa
Runke
Novista
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Bromine Derivative Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Bromine Derivative Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Bromine Derivative Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Bromine Derivative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Bromine Derivative Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Bromine Derivative Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Bromine Derivative Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic B
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/