Organic Bromine Derivative Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Bromine Derivative in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Organic Bromine Derivative companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Bromine Derivative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Bromine Derivative include Albemarle, Akzo Nobel, ICL-IP, Jordan Bromine, LANXESS, Shandong Moris, Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech, Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern and Kingboard Chemical Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Bromine Derivative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)

Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDs)

Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)

Decabromodiphenyl ethane (DBDPE)

Methyl Bromide

Other

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flame Retardant

Pesticide Fumigant

Pesticides

Other

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Organic Bromine Derivative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albemarle

Akzo Nobel

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

LANXESS

Shandong Moris

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Ikeda Kogyo

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

Shenrunfa

Runke

Novista

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Bromine Derivative Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Bromine Derivative Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Bromine Derivative Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Bromine Derivative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Bromine Derivative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Bromine Derivative Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Bromine Derivative Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Bromine Derivative Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic B

