Area Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Area sensors are general purpose, easy-to-use, non-safety light screen that emit multi light beams for detection of objects moving in specified areas. … Autonics picking sensors, categorized under area sensor products, are ideal for precise detection and assembly applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Area Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Area Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Area Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Area Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Area Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 100mm(Detection Area) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Area Sensors include SICK, Panasonic, Omron, Datalogic, Keyence, Delta Electronics, Autonics, Rockwell Automation and Pepperl+Fuchs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Area Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Area Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Area Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 100mm(Detection Area)

100-500mm(Detection Area)

Other

Global Area Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Area Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy

Food Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Global Area Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Area Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Area Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Area Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Area Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Area Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SICK

Panasonic

Omron

Datalogic

Keyence

Delta Electronics

Autonics

Rockwell Automation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Riko Opto-electronics

Changzhou Lucheng

Changzhou Keda Sensor Complete Equipment

Changzhou Lianye Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Area Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Area Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Area Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Area Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Area Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Area Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Area Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Area Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Area Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Area Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Area Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Area Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Area Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Area Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Area Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Area Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Area Sensors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Up to 100mm(Detection Area)

4.1.3 100-500mm(Detection A

