Brouters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Brouter provides combine features of router for routing protocol and bridge for non-routable protocol. The demand for faster internet, increase in range of the wireless network, and the number of connected devices are fuelling growth of the market. Along with this some of Brouter benefits includes packet switching, packet filtering, internetwork communication, and path selection. Brouter can work both on LAN and WAN which is one of the major driver for the growth of the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brouters in global, including the following market information:
Global Brouters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brouters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Brouters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brouters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modular Brouter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brouters include ADTRAN, Actelis Networks, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Extreme Networks, Cisco Systems and Belkin International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brouters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brouters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brouters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modular Brouter
Non-modular Brouter
Global Brouters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brouters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cloud Services
Data Center Services
Virtual Network Services
Services for Home
Enterprises
Global Brouters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brouters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brouters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brouters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brouters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Brouters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADTRAN
Actelis Networks
ZTE Corporation
Huawei Technologies
Juniper Networks
Brocade Communications Systems
Extreme Networks
Cisco Systems
Belkin International
Amped Wireless
ASUSTeK Computer
TP-Link Technologies
EDIMAX Technology
Ericsson AB
Dell
Netgear
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brouters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brouters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brouters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brouters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brouters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brouters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brouters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brouters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brouters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brouters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brouters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brouters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brouters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brouters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brouters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brouters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Brouters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Modular Brouter
4.1.3 Non-modular Brouter
4.2 By Type – Global Brouters Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – G
