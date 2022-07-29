Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pressure sensors are often called pressure transmitters, which convert pressure into analog electrical signals. Due to the existence of various types of pressure sensors on the market, the most common one is the basic strain gauge sensor. The transformation of pressure into electrical signals is achieved through the physical deformation of a strain gauge, which is bonded to the diaphragm of the pressure sensor and connected to a Wheatstone bridge structure. The pressure applied to the pressure sensor usually deflects the film, introducing strain into the gauge.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Transmitters and Transducers in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pressure Transmitters and Transducers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Piezoresistive Pressure Transducer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Transmitters and Transducers include Spectris, Hitec Products, LCM Systems, WIKA Instruments, Zemic Group, Emerson, TE Connectivity, Testo and Apollo Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Transmitters and Transducers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Piezoresistive Pressure Transducer
Piezoelectric Pressure Transducer
Other
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Chemical and Petrochemicals
Aerospace and Defense
Oil and Gas
Other
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Transmitters and Transducers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Transmitters and Transducers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure Transmitters and Transducers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pressure Transmitters and Transducers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spectris
Hitec Products
LCM Systems
WIKA Instruments
Zemic Group
Emerson
TE Connectivity
Testo
Apollo Electronics
ifm electronic
Danfoss
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Pl
