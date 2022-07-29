Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts refer to Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Chloride, and Other Zinc Pigments & Salts.Zinc oxide is an inorganic compound with the formula ZnO. ZnO is a white powder that is insoluble in water.Zinc sulfate is an inorganic compound and dietary supplement.Zinc chloride is the name of chemical compounds with the formula ZnCl2 and its hydrates. Zinc chlorides, of which nine crystalline forms are known, are colorless or white, and are highly soluble in water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts in global, including the following market information:
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zinc Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts include Hakusui Tech, Hindustan Zinc, Industrias Penoles, Korea Zinc, Boliden, Pan-Continental Chemical, Teck, Xstrata and Zinifex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Zinc Oxide
Zinc Sulfate
Zinc Chloride
Other
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Ceramics
Chemicals
Paints
Photocopying
Rubber
Other
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hakusui Tech
Hindustan Zinc
Industrias Penoles
Korea Zinc
Boliden
Pan-Continental Chemical
Teck
Xstrata
Zinifex
BASF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and China Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Sales Market Report 2021
Global Zinc, Zinc Pigments and Salts Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition