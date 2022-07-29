Global Imidacloprid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Imidacloprid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Imidacloprid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Granular

Liquid Formulation

Seed Pelleting

Segment by Application

Crops

Animal Health Care

Trees, Lawns and Gardens

By Company

Bayer

Excel Crop Care

Rallis India

Atul

Nufarm

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

Nanjing Red Sun

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Sanonda

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Anhui Huaxing Chemical

Hebei Brilliant Chemical

Jiangsu Changlong Chemicals

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Jiangsu Henglong Crop Protection

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Imidacloprid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Imidacloprid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Granular

1.2.3 Liquid Formulation

1.2.4 Seed Pelleting

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Imidacloprid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Crops

1.3.3 Animal Health Care

1.3.4 Trees, Lawns and Gardens

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Imidacloprid Production

2.1 Global Imidacloprid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Imidacloprid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Imidacloprid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Imidacloprid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Imidacloprid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Imidacloprid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Imidacloprid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Imidacloprid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Imidacloprid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Imidacloprid by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Imidacloprid Revenue by Region

