Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Scandium Oxide 99.9%
Scandium Oxide 99.99%
Scandium Oxide 99.999%
Scandium Oxide 99.9995%
Segment by Application
Electric and Light Source Materials
Al-Sc Alloys
Laser Materials
Other Applications
By Company
Intermix-met
LTD.INRAMTECH
Atlantic Equipment
Treibacher
Low Hanging Fruit
Hunan Oriental Scandium
CNMC(Guangxi) Pgma
Rare Earth Aluminum(Funing)
Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia
Huizhou Top Metal Material
Wante Special New material
Ganzhou Kemingrui
GORING High-Tech Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Scandium Oxide 99.9%
1.2.3 Scandium Oxide 99.99%
1.2.4 Scandium Oxide 99.999%
1.2.5 Scandium Oxide 99.9995%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric and Light Source Materials
1.3.3 Al-Sc Alloys
1.3.4 Laser Materials
1.3.5 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Production
2.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Scandium Oxide(Cas 12060-08-1) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3
