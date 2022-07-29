Compound Feed Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compound Feed Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Compound Feed Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compound Feed Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cereals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compound Feed Ingredient include Cargill (US), ADM (US), New Hope Group (China), Charoen Pokphand Food (Thailand), Land O?Lakes (US), Nutreco (Netherlands), Guangdong Haid Group (China), ForFarmers (Netherlands) and Alltech (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compound Feed Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cereals
Cakes & Meals
By-products
Supplements
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ruminants
Swine
Poultry
Aquaculture
Others
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compound Feed Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compound Feed Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Compound Feed Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Compound Feed Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill (US)
ADM (US)
New Hope Group (China)
Charoen Pokphand Food (Thailand)
Land O?Lakes (US)
Nutreco (Netherlands)
Guangdong Haid Group (China)
ForFarmers (Netherlands)
Alltech (US)
Feed One Co. (Japan)
J.D. Heiskell & Co. (US)
Kent Nutrition Group (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compound Feed Ingredient Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compound Feed Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compound Feed Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compound Feed Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compound Feed Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compound Feed Ingredient Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compound Feed Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compound Feed Ingredient Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compound Feed Ingredient Companies
4 S
