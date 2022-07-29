Fiserv – Competitor Profile

Summary

Fiserv is a leading global provider of payments and financial services. It provides a wide range of services, including electronic payment processing for electronic bill payments, account-to-account transfers, and debit and credit card processing and services; internet and mobile banking systems; card and print personalization services; loan origination and servicing products; as well as fraud and risk management services. In January 2019, Fiserv announced the acquisition of leading global merchant acquirer and processor First Data for $22bn. The transaction was completed in July 2019, helping Fiserv position itself as a leader in merchant acquiring and payment offerings globally. The combined company is operating as Fiserv. With the acquisition, Fiserv became the third-largest merchant acquirer in the US, with a market share of 16.7% in terms of transaction value in 2019. In January 2021, Fiserv also acquired Ondot Systems, a US-based provider of provider of card management, payments monitoring, and customer engagement solutions, to further expand its digital capabilities.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Fiserv began focusing on expanding contactless payment acceptance capabilities for its merchants. In conjunction with this, it has partnered with PayPal, enabling merchants using the Clover platform to accept payments from PayPal and Venmo users via QR codes.

Launched in 1984, the company offers its services to over 12,000 clients in over 100 countries. The company mostly offers its services to banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and merchants.

Scope

– In July 1984, First Data Processing and Sunshine State Systems merged to form Fiserv.

– In September 2017, Fiserv acquired mobile banking and payment solutions provider Monitise.

– In September 2019 , Fiserv launched a self-service interactive branch kiosk. The kiosk incorporates Fiserv?s palm vein identification solution for authentication and enables users to withdraw cash, transfer funds, and make payments for loans.

– In April 2021, Fiserv partnered with PayPal enabling merchants using Clover platform to accept payments from PayPal and Venmo users via QR codes.

