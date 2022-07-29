White Quinoa Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Quinoa is a flowering plant in the amaranth family. It is an herbaceous annual plant grown as a crop primarily for its edible seeds; the seeds are rich in protein, dietary fiber, B vitamins, and dietary minerals in amounts greater than in many grains.
This report contains market size and forecasts of White Quinoa in global, including the following market information:
Global White Quinoa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global White Quinoa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five White Quinoa companies in 2021 (%)
The global White Quinoa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Quinoa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of White Quinoa include The J.M. Smucker Co., Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC., Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S., Urbane Grain Inc., Nature?s Path Foods and FutureCeuticals Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the White Quinoa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global White Quinoa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global White Quinoa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Quinoa
Conventional Quinoa
Global White Quinoa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global White Quinoa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverage
Nutrition
Animal Feed
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global White Quinoa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global White Quinoa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies White Quinoa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies White Quinoa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies White Quinoa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies White Quinoa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The J.M. Smucker Co.
Ardent Mills
Bunge Inc.
ADM
Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.
Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.
Urbane Grain Inc.
Nature?s Path Foods
FutureCeuticals Inc.
Manini?s, LLC
Quinoa Foods Company
The British Quinoa Company
Dutch Quinoa Group
Kiwi Quinoa
Andean Valley Corporation
Andean Naturals
Organic Farmers Co.
NorQuin
Shiloh Farms
Wunder Basket
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 White Quinoa Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global White Quinoa Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global White Quinoa Overall Market Size
2.1 Global White Quinoa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global White Quinoa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global White Quinoa Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top White Quinoa Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global White Quinoa Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global White Quinoa Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global White Quinoa Sales by Companies
3.5 Global White Quinoa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 White Quinoa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers White Quinoa Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Quinoa Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 White Quinoa Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Quinoa Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global White Quinoa Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Quinoa
4.1.3 Conventional Quinoa
4.2 By Ty
