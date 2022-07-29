Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Chloride Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Potassium Chloride Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Chloride Fertilizers include ASA (Norway), Nutrien, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), The Mosaic Company (U.S.), JSC Belaruskali (Belarus), HELM AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel) and Borealis AG (Austria), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Chloride Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Potassium Chloride Fertilizers

Liquid Potassium Chloride Fertilizers

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Broadcasting

Foliar

Fertigation

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Chloride Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Chloride Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Chloride Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Potassium Chloride Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASA (Norway)

Nutrien

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada)

EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)

The Mosaic Company (U.S.)

JSC Belaruskali (Belarus)

HELM AG (Germany)

Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel)

Borealis AG (Austria)

Sinofert Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Compani

