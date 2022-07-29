Cloud-native Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloud native means that applications are designed to work best on the cloud. Cloud native is an approach designed specifically for cloud applications to build and deploy applications to take advantage of cloud computing. These applications are characterized by rapid and frequent build, release, deployment, and decoupling from the underlying hardware and operating system to meet the requirements of scalability and USABILITY Portability and other aspects of the requirements, and to provide better economy. It also makes the organization more agile by breaking it down into smaller functional teams, bringing people, processes, and tools together to work more closely together on development, testing, and operations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-native Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud-native Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud-native Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud-native Software include IBM, Nokia, Onica, Microsoft Azure, Google, Oracle, SAP, Symantec and VMWare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud-native Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud-native Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-native Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Global Cloud-native Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-native Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Other
Global Cloud-native Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud-native Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud-native Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud-native Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Nokia
Onica
Microsoft Azure
Oracle
SAP
Symantec
VMWare
Salesforce
HCL
Amadeus
Pivotal
AWS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud-native Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud-native Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud-native Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud-native Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud-native Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud-native Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud-native Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud-native Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud-native Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud-native Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-native Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud-native Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-native Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
