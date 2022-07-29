Global Car Seat Motor Market Research Report 2022

The global Car Seat Motor market was valued at 9132.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The car seat motor is the power source for various position adjustments of the electric seat. Basic adjustments include 6-way adjustments such as front and rear position, vertical height, and backrest angle. Others also include electric adjustment of thigh support, lumbar support, and headrest position.China is the largest producer of car seats motor, accounting for about 34% of the world, and Japan is the second largest producer, accounting for about 19%. Major global manufacturers include Bosch, Denso (ASMO), Brose, Johnson Electric, Keyang Electric Machinery, Mabuchi, Shenghuabo, Nidec, Mitsuba, and Yanfeng Adorto Foundry. The top four manufacturers together account for about 53%.

By Market Verdors:

