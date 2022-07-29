Hot Air Balloon Experience Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Air Balloon Experience in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Air Balloon Experience market was valued at 178.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 244.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10 People Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Air Balloon Experience include Cappadocia Voyager Balloons, Royal Balloon, Atlas Balon, BALLONS du LEMAN, Balloons Above the Valley, Montgolfi?res, The United States Hot Air Balloon Team, Liberty Balloon Company and Hot Air Expeditions. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Air Balloon Experience companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 10 People

Above 10 People

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tourism

Anniversary Celebration

Propose

Others

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hot Air Balloon Experience Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Air Balloon Experience revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Air Balloon Experience revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cappadocia Voyager Balloons

Royal Balloon

Atlas Balon

BALLONS du LEMAN

Balloons Above the Valley

Montgolfi?res

The United States Hot Air Balloon Team

Liberty Balloon Company

Hot Air Expeditions

