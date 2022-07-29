Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Violation Simulation evaluates the effectiveness of security programs, infrastructure, vulnerabilities and technologies by using a damage and attack simulation platform. Automated violation simulations can test vulnerabilities in network organizations, such as ransomware attacks, phishing and whaling attacks, or click on malicious banners and links on websites.

Attack simulation provides a way to test the network's ability to recover from advanced attacks. In a simulated attack environment, all tests are automatically run by the system. Attack simulation can help you verify that your security tools are running as required, whether closed source or open source, and it helps to run these simulation tests.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market was valued at 99.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 367 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Platforms/Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation include Qualys, Rapid7, DXC Technology, AttackIQ, Cymulate, XM Cyber, Skybox Security, SafeBreach and Firemon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Platforms/Tools

Services

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise

Data Centers

Service Providers

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Breach and Attack Simulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Breach and Attack Simulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qualys

Rapid7

DXC Technology

AttackIQ

Cymulate

XM Cyber

Skybox Security

SafeBreach

Firemon

Verdoin (FireEye)

NopSec

Threatcare

Mazebolt

Scythe

Cronus-Cyber Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

