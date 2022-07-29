Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hotel Intelligence tools are designed exclusively for analysis; to provide fast and widespread access to accurate information and insight. Through dashboards, reports, and analytics. users can explore their business ? both historical performance and future activity. It automates reporting, turning report producers into information consumers who can, in turn, analyze and apply their findings to influence business results. Hotel Intelligence software is about gathering data from a variety of sources and then utilizing technology to serve information to decision-makers in ways that help them to understand where opportunities exist within their business.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hotel Industry Intelligence Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hotel Industry Intelligence Software include Duetto, RateGain, HotStats, M3, Octorate, RateMate, Travolutionary, FastBooking and Ratemetrics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hotel Industry Intelligence Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Luxury and High-End Hotels

Mid-Range and Business Hotels

Resort Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hotel Industry Intelligence Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hotel Industry Intelligence Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Duetto

RateGain

HotStats

M3

Octorate

RateMate

Travolutionary

FastBooking

Ratemetrics

Intelligent Hospitality

OTA Insight

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hotel Indus

