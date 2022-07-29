Travel Medical Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical travel is a form of travel that combines travel with health services. Medical travel the number of medical tourists around the world has risen to millions every year. Medical travel service refers to the tourism service with the theme of medical care, disease, and health, rehabilitation and rest.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Travel Medical Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Travel Medical Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Travel Medical Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Medical Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Travel Medical Service include Manor Medical Center, Saint Lucia Consulting, Concord Healthcare Consulting, L'AVION, Hopenoah, Ctrip International, Medretreat International, Icheckworld and Traveler's Medical Service, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Travel Medical Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Travel Medical Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Travel Medical Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Medical Mode
Light Medical Model
Comprehensive Health Care
Global Travel Medical Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Travel Medical Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetic Medicine
Disease Treatment
Other
Global Travel Medical Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Travel Medical Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Travel Medical Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Travel Medical Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Manor Medical Center
Saint Lucia Consulting
Concord Healthcare Consulting
L'AVION
Hopenoah
Ctrip International
Medretreat International
Icheckworld
Traveler's Medical Service
UCLH
Passport Health
Travel Medicine & Vaccination Centre
e7 Health
EvergreenHealth
Global Travel Plus
World Travel Care
GMS (Group Medical Services)
International Medical Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Travel Medical Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Travel Medical Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Travel Medical Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Travel Medical Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Travel Medical Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Travel Medical Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Travel Medical Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Travel Medical Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Travel Medical Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Travel Medical Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Medical Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Travel Medical Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Medical Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
