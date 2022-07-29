Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Predictive analysis in manufacturing is a technique that uses statistical tools to predict future events using past and present data. In the era of smart manufacturing, predictive analytics is seen as playing an important role in lifting manufacturing to new levels by transforming the industry into a digital revolution. Predictive analytics are considered one of the most critical technologies in advanced manufacturing, and manufacturers are expected to benefit from this technology for analyzing data to achieve improvements in their manufacturing processes. These include improving product quality, understanding market trends and forecasting demand, improving production efficiency by making better use of machines to reduce idle time, deploying safety techniques and carrying out preventive maintenance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7245240/global-manufacturing-predictive-analytics-forecast-2022-2028-404

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market was valued at 577.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1257.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS, Cambridge Analytica, Civis Analytics, RapidMiner, SAP and Alteryx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Other Services

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Building Construction

Chemical

Others

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manufacturing Predictive Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manufacturing Predictive Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS

Cambridge Analytica

Civis Analytics

RapidMiner

SAP

Alteryx

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Cisco Systems

FICO

Tibco Software

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-manufacturing-predictive-analytics-forecast-2022-2028-404-7245240

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-manufacturing-predictive-analytics-forecast-2022-2028-404-7245240

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global and China Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

