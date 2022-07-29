Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Predictive analysis in manufacturing is a technique that uses statistical tools to predict future events using past and present data. In the era of smart manufacturing, predictive analytics is seen as playing an important role in lifting manufacturing to new levels by transforming the industry into a digital revolution. Predictive analytics are considered one of the most critical technologies in advanced manufacturing, and manufacturers are expected to benefit from this technology for analyzing data to achieve improvements in their manufacturing processes. These include improving product quality, understanding market trends and forecasting demand, improving production efficiency by making better use of machines to reduce idle time, deploying safety techniques and carrying out preventive maintenance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market was valued at 577.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1257.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS, Cambridge Analytica, Civis Analytics, RapidMiner, SAP and Alteryx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Hardware
Other Services
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Building Construction
Chemical
Others
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Manufacturing Predictive Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Manufacturing Predictive Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAS
Cambridge Analytica
Civis Analytics
RapidMiner
SAP
Alteryx
Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions
Cisco Systems
FICO
Tibco Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytic
