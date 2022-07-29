Managed Information Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Managed information service is an information system used for decision-making, and for the coordination, control, analysis, and visualization of information in an organization. In a corporate setting, the ultimate goal of the use of a management information system is to increase the value and profits of the business.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Information Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Managed Information Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Managed Information Services market was valued at 17520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Managed Information Services include IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Nokia Networks, Accenture and Rackspace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Managed Information Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Managed Information Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Managed Information Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud

Global Managed Information Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Managed Information Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Data Backup and Recovery

Network Monitoring and Security

Human Resource

System Management

Other

Global Managed Information Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Managed Information Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Managed Information Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Managed Information Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Microsoft

Fujitsu

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Nokia Networks

Accenture

Rackspace

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Deutsche Telekom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Managed Information Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Managed Information Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Managed Information Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Managed Information Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Managed Information Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Managed Information Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Managed Information Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Managed Information Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Managed Information Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Managed Information Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Information Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Managed Information Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Managed Info

