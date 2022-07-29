Power Line Communication System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Power-line communication (PLC) carries data on a conductor that is also used simultaneously for AC electric power transmission or electric power distribution to consumers. It is also known as power-line carrier, power-line digital subscriber line (PDSL), mains communication, power-line telecommunications, or power-line networking (PLN).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Line Communication System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Power Line Communication System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7245321/global-power-line-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-671

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Line Communication System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Narrowband PLC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Line Communication System include Cypress Semiconductor, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Echelon, Broadcom, Sigma Designs and Microchip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Line Communication System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Line Communication System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Line Communication System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

Global Power Line Communication System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Line Communication System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Other

Global Power Line Communication System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Power Line Communication System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Line Communication System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Line Communication System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cypress Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Echelon

Broadcom

Sigma Designs

Microchip

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-power-line-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-671-7245321

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Line Communication System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Line Communication System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Line Communication System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Line Communication System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Line Communication System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Line Communication System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Line Communication System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Line Communication System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Line Communication System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Power Line Communication System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Line Communication System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Line Communication System Companies

3.6.2 List of G

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-power-line-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-671-7245321

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Power Line Communication System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Power Line Communication System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global and United States Power Line Communication System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Power Line Communication System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

