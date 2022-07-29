Power Line Communication System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Power-line communication (PLC) carries data on a conductor that is also used simultaneously for AC electric power transmission or electric power distribution to consumers. It is also known as power-line carrier, power-line digital subscriber line (PDSL), mains communication, power-line telecommunications, or power-line networking (PLN).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Line Communication System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Power Line Communication System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7245321/global-power-line-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-671
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Line Communication System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Narrowband PLC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Line Communication System include Cypress Semiconductor, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Echelon, Broadcom, Sigma Designs and Microchip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Line Communication System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Line Communication System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Power Line Communication System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Narrowband PLC
Broadband PLC
Global Power Line Communication System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Power Line Communication System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Other
Global Power Line Communication System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Power Line Communication System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Line Communication System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Line Communication System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cypress Semiconductor
ST Microelectronics
Texas Instruments
Maxim Integrated
Echelon
Broadcom
Sigma Designs
Microchip
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Line Communication System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Line Communication System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Line Communication System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Line Communication System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Line Communication System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Line Communication System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Line Communication System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Line Communication System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Line Communication System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Power Line Communication System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Line Communication System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Line Communication System Companies
3.6.2 List of G
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Power Line Communication System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Power Line Communication System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global and United States Power Line Communication System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Power Line Communication System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027