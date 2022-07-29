Electronic Design Automation Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic design automation (EDA), also referred to as electronic computer-aided design (ECAD),[1] is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards. The tools work together in a design flow that chip designers use to design and analyze entire semiconductor chips. Since a modern semiconductor chip can have billions of components, EDA tools are essential for their design.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Design Automation Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Design Automation Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Design Automation Tools include ANSYS, Altium, Autodesk, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor, NVIDIA, Silvaco, Synopsis and Xilinx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Design Automation Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Services
Systems
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial
Other
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Design Automation Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Design Automation Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ANSYS
Altium
Autodesk
Cadence Design Systems
Mentor
NVIDIA
Silvaco
Synopsis
Xilinx
Keysight Technologies
Agnisys
Aldec
Lauterbach
Zuken
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Design Automation Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Design Automation Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Design Automation Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Design Automation Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Design Automation Tool
