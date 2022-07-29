Combustion Turbine Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The combustion turbine, or gas turbine, is a type of engine that is a heat engine. Gas turbines can be a broad term that includes, among other things, gas turbojet, but the basic principle is the same. And by the gas turbine, usually refers to the use of ships (mainly military vessels) , vehicles (usually large enough to accommodate the gas turbine of the vehicle, such as tanks, construction vehicles, etc.) , an electric generator. Combustion turbine services include engine installation, maintenance, repair and refurbishment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Combustion Turbine Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Combustion Turbine Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Maintenance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Combustion Turbine Services include General Electric, Siemens, Sulzer AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis, EthosEnergy, Ansaldo Energia and MAN Diesel & Turbo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Combustion Turbine Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Maintenance
New Installation
Repairs
Retrofits
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Marine
Other
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Combustion Turbine Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Combustion Turbine Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric
Siemens
Sulzer AG
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis
EthosEnergy
Ansaldo Energia
MAN Diesel & Turbo
Masaood John Brown
InnovMetric
TurbinePROs
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Solar Turbines
Centrax
OPRA Technologies
Shanghai Electric Group
Dresser-Rand Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Combustion Turbine Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Combustion Turbine Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Combustion Turbine Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Combustion Turbine Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Combustion Turbine Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Combustion Turbine Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Combustion Turbine Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Combustion Turbine Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Combustion Turbine Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Combustion Turbine Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Combustion Turbine Servi
