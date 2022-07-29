3D Printing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3D printing, also called additive manufacturing, is a family of processes that produces objects by adding material in layers that correspond to successive cross-sections of a 3D model. Plastics and metal alloys are the most commonly used materials for 3D printing, but it can work on nearly anything?from concrete to living tissue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Printing Software market was valued at 854.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1895.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3D Designing Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing Software include ZBrush, Trimble, Autodesk, Sylvain Huet, Maxon, 3D Systems, Materialise, Stratasys and EOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3D Designing Software

Data Preparation Software

Simulation Software

Machine Control Software

Other

Global 3D Printing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Office

Personal

Global 3D Printing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZBrush

Trimble

Autodesk

Sylvain Huet

Maxon

3D Systems

Materialise

Stratasys

EOS

Tinkercad

Ultimaker

Dassault Systemes

Siemens

Prodways Group

Voxeljet

Exone

Protolabs

PTC

Zortrax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printing Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printing Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printing Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printing Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printing Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 3D Printing Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

