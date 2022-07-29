3D Printing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D printing, also called additive manufacturing, is a family of processes that produces objects by adding material in layers that correspond to successive cross-sections of a 3D model. Plastics and metal alloys are the most commonly used materials for 3D printing, but it can work on nearly anything?from concrete to living tissue.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global 3D Printing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Printing Software market was valued at 854.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1895.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3D Designing Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing Software include ZBrush, Trimble, Autodesk, Sylvain Huet, Maxon, 3D Systems, Materialise, Stratasys and EOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Printing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Printing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3D Designing Software
Data Preparation Software
Simulation Software
Machine Control Software
Other
Global 3D Printing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Office
Personal
Global 3D Printing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3D Printing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3D Printing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZBrush
Trimble
Autodesk
Sylvain Huet
Maxon
3D Systems
Materialise
Stratasys
EOS
Tinkercad
Ultimaker
Dassault Systemes
Siemens
Prodways Group
Voxeljet
Exone
Protolabs
PTC
Zortrax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Printing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Printing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Printing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Printing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Printing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Printing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Printing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 3D Printing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
