Software for 3D Printers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D printing, a form of rapid prototyping, is a technique for building objects layer by layer, using a cohesive material such as powdered metal or plastic, based on a digital model file. 3D printing is usually done using a digital material printer. It is often used in mold manufacturing, industrial design and other fields to manufacturing models, and then gradually used in some products direct manufacturing, has been printed using this technology parts. The technology is used in jewelry, footwear, industrial design, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) , automobiles, aerospace, dental and medical industries, education, geographic information systems, civil engineering, firearms, and other fields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Software for 3D Printers in Global, including the following market information:
Global Software for 3D Printers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Software for 3D Printers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3D Designing Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Software for 3D Printers include Zbrush, Maxon, 3D Systems, Materialise, Stratasys, EOS, Autodesk, Sylvain Huet and Tinkercad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Software for 3D Printers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Software for 3D Printers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Software for 3D Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3D Designing Software
Data Preparation Software
Simulation Software
Machine Control Software
Other
Global Software for 3D Printers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Software for 3D Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Office
Personal
Global Software for 3D Printers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Software for 3D Printers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Software for 3D Printers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Software for 3D Printers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zbrush
Maxon
3D Systems
Materialise
Stratasys
EOS
Autodesk
Sylvain Huet
Tinkercad
Ultimaker
Dassault Systemes
Siemens
Prodways Group
Voxeljet
ExOne
Protolabs
PTC
Hot-world GmbH & Co. KG
Zortrax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Software for 3D Printers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Software for 3D Printers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Software for 3D Printers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Software for 3D Printers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Software for 3D Printers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Software for 3D Printers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Software for 3D Printers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Software for 3D Printers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Software for 3D Printers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Software for 3D Printers Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Software for 3D Printers Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Software for 3D Printers Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Software for 3D Printers Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
