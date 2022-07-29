Slicing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The slicer also called slicing software acts as the middleman between the 3D model and the 3D printer. Once the object that has modeled would like to 3D print, it will be in an STL file. The slicer converts the model into a series of thin layers and produces a G-code file containing instructions tailored to a specific type of printer. In other words, it is dividing the object into a stack of flat layers and describing these layers as linear movements of the 3D printer extruder, fixation laser or equivalent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Slicing Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Slicing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Slicing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Slicing Software include Materialise, Zortrax, Simplify3D, 3D Control Systems, Autodesk, Ultimaker, Stratasys, Zbrush and GEEETECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Slicing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Slicing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Slicing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Slicing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Slicing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Office

Personal

Global Slicing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Slicing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Slicing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Slicing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Materialise

Zortrax

Simplify3D

3D Control Systems

Autodesk

Ultimaker

Stratasys

Zbrush

GEEETECH

Hot-World

Raise3D

Hot-world GmbH & Co. KG

SHINING 3D

AstroPrint

Hackaday

Tinkercad

Dassault Systemes

Makerbot

Craftbot

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Slicing Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Slicing Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Slicing Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Slicing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Slicing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Slicing Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Slicing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Slicing Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Slicing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Slicing Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slicing Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Slicing Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slicing Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Slicing Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



