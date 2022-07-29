Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Health security and risk management is a software solution that provides real-time visibility of the quality and safety management process to designated stakeholders throughout the enterprise. Outstanding healthcare security and risk management solutions include infection prevention management, surveillance management, risk management, audit management, claims management, incident reporting, and analysis solutions. Health security and risk management solutions can be offered as stand-alone and bundled solutions, and as customized solutions based on the organization's specific needs and supporting infrastructure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021

The global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market was valued at 1594.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2739.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Private Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software include Clarity Group, Conduent, Prista, Quantros, Riskonnect, Smartgate Solutions, The Patient Safety Company, RiskQual Technologies and Verge Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Medical Center

Dispensary

Other

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clarity Group

Conduent

Prista

Quantros

Riskonnect

Smartgate Solutions

The Patient Safety Company

RiskQual Technologies

Verge Health

RLDatix

CCD Health Systems

Datix

Meditech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softw

