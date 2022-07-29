Sports Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In the sports management plan, the software and the service already became the sports management important factor and is becoming the club and the enterprise use competitive advantage important factor. Team and training management, competition performance analysis, competition schedules, online registration, competition management, and other applications mainly promote this application.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Management Software include Omnify, Sports Engine, Oracle, Jonas Club Software, CourtReserve, Active Network, TeamSideline, Stack Sports and League App, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sports Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sports Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Global Sports Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sports Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Event Management and Scheduling?
Marketing Management?
Client Management?
Other
Global Sports Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sports Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Omnify
Sports Engine
Oracle
Jonas Club Software
CourtReserve
Active Network
TeamSideline
Stack Sports
League App
SquadFusion
Jersey Watch
SAP SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sports Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Management Software Companies
