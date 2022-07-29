Smart Transport Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A smart transport system is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Transport Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Transport Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Transport Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Transport Systems include Cisco Systems, ZTE, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Siemens AG, Thales Group, IBM and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Transport Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Transport Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Transport Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)
Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)
Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)
Other
Global Smart Transport Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Transport Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Global Smart Transport Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Transport Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Transport Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Transport Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems
ZTE
Microsoft
Intel
Oracle
Siemens AG
Thales Group
IBM
Garmin
Addco
TomTom NV
Cubic Corporation
FLIR Systems
Lanner Electronics
Denso
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Transport Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Transport Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Transport Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Transport Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Transport Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Transport Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Transport Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Transport Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Transport Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Transport Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Transport Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Transport Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Transport Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
