Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nurse Call Systems and Communication in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nurse Call Systems and Communication market was valued at 1717.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3237 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nurse Call Systems and Communication include Siemens AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Ascom Holding AG, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Schrack Seconet Ag, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc and Intercall Systems, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nurse Call Systems and Communication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Nursing Home
Others
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nurse Call Systems and Communication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nurse Call Systems and Communication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens AG
Rauland-Borg Corporation
Ascom Holding AG
Tyco SimplexGrinnell
Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc
Schrack Seconet Ag
Intercall Systems, Inc
Johnson Controls International PLC
Ackermann
STANLEY HEALTHCARE
TUNSTALL HEALTHCARE
CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS, LLC
IGEACARE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nurse Call Systems and Communication Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nurse Call Systems and Communication Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nurse Call Systems and Communication Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nurse Call Systems and Communication Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nurse Call
