Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nurse Call Systems and Communication in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nurse Call Systems and Communication market was valued at 1717.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3237 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nurse Call Systems and Communication include Siemens AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Ascom Holding AG, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Schrack Seconet Ag, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc and Intercall Systems, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nurse Call Systems and Communication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Nursing Home

Others

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nurse Call Systems and Communication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nurse Call Systems and Communication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nurse Call Systems and Communication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens AG

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Ascom Holding AG

Tyco SimplexGrinnell

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

Schrack Seconet Ag

Intercall Systems, Inc

Johnson Controls International PLC

Ackermann

STANLEY HEALTHCARE

TUNSTALL HEALTHCARE

CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS, LLC

IGEACARE

