Underground Utility Mapping Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Underground Utility Mapping in Global, including the following market information:
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Underground Utility Mapping market was valued at 1033.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1775.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Underground Utility Mapping include Hexagon Geosystems, GSSI, US Radar, Plowman Craven, Cardno, Sensors and Software, Vivax-Metrotech and multiVIEW Locates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Underground Utility Mapping companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Professional Services
Managed Services
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecommunication
Oil and Gas
Government and Public Safety
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Underground Utility Mapping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Underground Utility Mapping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexagon Geosystems
GSSI
US Radar
Plowman Craven
Cardno
Sensors and Software
Vivax-Metrotech
multiVIEW Locates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Underground Utility Mapping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Underground Utility Mapping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Underground Utility Mapping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Underground Utility Mapping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Underground Utility Mapping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Underground Utility Mapping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Underground Utility Mapping Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underground Utility Mapping Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Underground Utility Mapping Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underground Utility Mapp
