Green Technology and Sustainability Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Technology and Sustainability in Global, including the following market information:
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Green Technology and Sustainability market was valued at 12980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Computing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Green Technology and Sustainability include General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Enviance, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, LO3 Energy and ConsenSys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Green Technology and Sustainability companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Computing
Digital Twin
Others
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Green Building
Carbon Footprint Management
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Green Technology and Sustainability revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Green Technology and Sustainability revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric
IBM
Enablon
Enviance
Sensus
Taranis
Trace Genomics
LO3 Energy
ConsenSys
CropX
Hortau
SMAP Energy
Treevia
Pycno
IoT Solutions and Consulting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green Technology and Sustainability Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Green Technology and Sustainability Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Green Technology and Sustainability Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Technology and Sustainability Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Green Technology and Sustainability Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Technology and Sustainability Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green Technology and S
