Green Technology and Sustainability Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Technology and Sustainability in Global, including the following market information:

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market was valued at 12980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Computing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green Technology and Sustainability include General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Enviance, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, LO3 Energy and ConsenSys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Green Technology and Sustainability companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Computing

Digital Twin

Others

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Technology and Sustainability revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Technology and Sustainability revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric

IBM

Enablon

Enviance

Sensus

Taranis

Trace Genomics

LO3 Energy

ConsenSys

CropX

Hortau

SMAP Energy

Treevia

Pycno

IoT Solutions and Consulting

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green Technology and Sustainability Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green Technology and Sustainability Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Green Technology and Sustainability Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Green Technology and Sustainability Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Technology and Sustainability Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Green Technology and Sustainability Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Technology and Sustainability Players in Global Market

