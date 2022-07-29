Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Accident and Illness Pet Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-accident-illness-pet-insurance-forecast-2022-2028-628

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Accident Pet Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Accident and Illness Pet Insurance include Petplan UK, Anicom Holding, Agria, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Nationwide, ipet Insurance, Trupanion, Direct Line Group and Crum & Forster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Accident Pet Insurance

Illness Pet Insurance

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dog

Cat

Other

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Accident and Illness Pet Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Accident and Illness Pet Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Petplan UK

Anicom Holding

Agria

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Nationwide

ipet Insurance

Trupanion

Direct Line Group

Crum & Forster

Petplan North America

PetSure

Petsecure

Japan Animal Club

Petfirst

Pethealth

Petplan Australia

PICC

iCatdog

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Embrace

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-accident-illness-pet-insurance-forecast-2022-2028-628

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Accident and Illness Pet Insuranc

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-accident-illness-pet-insurance-forecast-2022-2028-628

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global and China Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

