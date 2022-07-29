Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthy Paws Pet Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lifetime Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthy Paws Pet Insurance include Petplan UK, Anicom Holding, Agria, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Nationwide, ipet Insurance, Trupanion, Direct Line Group and Crum & Forster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lifetime Insurance
Time-limited Cover Insurance
Accident-only Insurance
Other
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dog
Cat
Other
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthy Paws Pet Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthy Paws Pet Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Petplan UK
Anicom Holding
Agria
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Nationwide
ipet Insurance
Trupanion
Direct Line Group
Crum & Forster
Petplan North America
PetSure
Petsecure
Japan Animal Club
Petfirst
Pethealth
Petplan Australia
PICC
iCatdog
Hartville Group
Embrace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Companies
