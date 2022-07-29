Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical imaging is the process of creating human visual images for clinical analysis and medical intervention. The scanning software generates images, which are stored in the computer's memory and analyzed later. Analysis is the process of improving image quality and quantity. Computer-aided diagnosis and data-driven optimization of image segmentation and registration are used for analysis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging Analysis Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Imaging Analysis Software market was valued at 3355 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5226.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Integrated Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging Analysis Software include Agfa Healthcare, AQUILAB, Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sciencesoft and Siemens Healthineers and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Imaging Analysis Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Center

Other

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Imaging Analysis Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Imaging Analysis Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agfa Healthcare

AQUILAB

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health

Koninklijke Philips NV

Sciencesoft

Siemens Healthineers

Xinapse Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Imaging Analysis Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Imaging Analysis Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Imaging Analysis Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Imaging Analysis Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Imaging Analysis Software Companies



